Governor: Man in 40s becomes 5th virus death in New Mexico

In this Wednesday, March 11, 2020, photo New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, right, announces a public health emergency in response to the state’s first positive tests for COVID-19, at a news conference in Santa Fe, N.M., also attended by Human Services Secretary David Scrase, left. Her administration has banned many gatherings of 100 or more people at spaces such as auditoriums and stadiums as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico is expanding coronavirus testing to many people without medical symptoms as state health officials are acknowledging that the demand for hospital beds and intensive care resources may outstrip capacity as infections accelerate.

Officials including Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Tuesday described in detail the state’s scientific forecasting for the spread of COVID-19, noting that an early surge of infections is expected in the northwest region of the state in the coming week.

New Mexico’s death toll from the coronavirus pandemic has increased to five, with the case of a man in his 40s.