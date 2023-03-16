Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signs House Bill 7, Reproductive and Gender-Affirming Health Care Act – via the Office of the Governor

SANTA FE (KAMR/KCIT) — A news release from the governor’s office said Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham signed House Bill 7, the Reproductive and Gender-Affirming Health Care Act, into law on Thursday.

According to the news release, the act is aimed at prohibiting “public bodies, including local municipalities, from denying, restricting, or discriminating against an individual’s right to use or refuse reproductive health care or health care related to gender.”

“New Mexicans in every corner of our state deserve protections for their bodily autonomy and right to health care,” said Lujan Grisham. “I’m grateful for the hard work of the Legislature and community partners in getting this critical legislation across the finish line.”

“Protecting gender-affirming health care is a critical part of making sure trans and non-binary New Mexicans can succeed in school, establish healthy relationships with their friends and family, and live authentically as themselves,” said Representative Kristina Ortez.

The bill was sponsored by Rep. Linda Serrato, Rep. Charlotte Little, Rep. Kristina Ortez, House Majority Whip Rep. Reena Szczepanski, and Rep. Janelle Anyanonu.