Governor Lujan Grisham names new Judicial District Judge

SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced on Friday the appointment of Benjamin Scott Cross of Clovis as the new Ninth Judicial District Judge.

According to the office of Grisham, Cross worked as an attorney with the Ninth Judicial District Court since 2011, which included overseeing the court’s mediation and self-representation programs, and providing legal advice, performing legal research, and drafting legal opinions.

In addition, the office explained that Cross is a 1998 graduate of Clovis High School and he graduated from the University of New Mexico School of Law in 2006. Cross was admitted to the state bar the same year.

Cross replaced a newly retired, Judge Matthew Chandler, according to Grisham’s office.