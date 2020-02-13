Governor appoints New Mexico attorney to district judge

ROSWELL, N.M. (Roswell Daily Record) — The governor of New Mexico has appointed a city attorney to fill a vacant seat on the judicial district court in Chaves County.

The Roswell Daily Record reported Wednesday that Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham named 44-year-old Roswell attorney Jared Kallunki to fill a seat in the 5th Judicial District.

The seat was previously held by Kea Riggs who resigned in December after being sworn in as a federal judge on the U.S. District Court of New Mexico.

It is unclear when Kallunki will be sworn in. Court authorities say Kallunki must run in November to retain his new position for a full six-year term.