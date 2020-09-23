Gov. updates New Mexico travel order; lists states requiring quarantine

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico executive order that requires quarantine for out-of-state visitors from high-risk states has been updated on Wednesday, Sept. 23. An amendment has been made to the list of states from which visitors and arriving residents must quarantine.

To prevent the risk of spread of COVID-19, Colorado, Oregon, and Rhode Island have been added to the list of high-risk states as of Sept. 23. Individuals who arrive from these states must quarantine for 14-days or for the duration of their stay in the state of New Mexico, whichever is shorter.

Additionally, Michigan and Hawaii have moved from high-risk to low risk, according to their rolling positivity and test rates. As of Sept. 23, the list of high-risk states includes the following: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

The state quarantine order requires people who arrived in New Mexico from states with a 5% positivity rate or greater over a 7-day rolling average or a positive test rate greater than 80 per one million residents to physically separate from others in a residence or place of lodging for at least 14-days from their date of entry into New Mexico or for the duration of their presence in the state, whichever is shorter.

Individuals arriving from states with a 5% positivity rate or lower over a rolling average, or a positive test rate lower than 80 per one million residents are not required to self-quarantine. Self quarantine is still advised for individuals arriving from these states and those arriving from the lower-risk states are advised to be tested for COVID-19 within five to seven days of their arrival in New Mexico.

Individuals who can show documentation of a valid negative COVID-19 test taken within 72-hours before or after entry into New Mexico are exempt from the 14-day quarantine requirement, regardless of the state from which they have traveled. People who have taken a COVID-19 test shall self-isolate or self-quarantine while waiting for the results of their test. This exemption does not apply to individuals entering New Mexico after traveling outside of the United States.

Compliance

People who are quarantined upon arrival into the state from a high-risk state may leave the residence or place of lodging where they are quarantining only for medical care.

Self-quarantining individuals should not allow others into the residence or place of lodging where they are quarantined except for those providing medical care, emergency response, or other individuals designated by the Department of Health. Family or household members can visit a quarantined person, however, those visitors must then self-quarantine themselves for no less than 14-days.

Individuals who are non-compliant are subject to involuntary quarantine by the New Mexico Department of Health under the Public Health Emergency Response Act.