SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced on Friday the appointment of Quentin Ray as Ninth Judicial District Attorney.

According to the news release from Grisham’s office, Ray will begin in the position on Dec. 31, 2022, with the district that includes Curry and Roosevelt counties.

Officials said Ray will fill a vacancy created after the current district attorney did not register for re-election to the position.

According to the release, Ray currently serves as Deputy District Attorney for the Ninth Judicial District, supervising and managing the Portales branch of the office and prosecuting criminal cases.