Gov. Lujan Grisham to implement vaccination policy for state government employees

SANTA FE, N.M. ( KAMR/KCIT) — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed an executive order today, July 29 that will require all New Mexico state employees to be fully vaccinated or submit to regular COVID-19 testing, according to a press release from the office of Gov. Lujan Grisham.

The release stated that under the order, state employees who have not been vaccinated must produce a negative COVID-19 test at least once every two week and state employees who are not fully vaccinated must wear a facemask when indoors during their employment in alignment with the updated guidance from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Employees who do not follow the new order “may be subject to disciplinary action, including termination, in accordance with applicable law,” the release stated.

In addition, the release explained that the order will take effect on Monday, Aug. 2 and the governors executive order follows an implementation by the state of California with President Joe Biden scheduled to announce a vaccine-or-test policy for civilian workers today.

The governor is thinking about requiring vaccinations as a condition of employment in certain high-risk environments under her executive order, the release said.

“Right now, it’s very simple: Get a vaccine, or else you will be tested,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “There will be no quarter for this virus within state government offices. I will not tolerate any unnecessary risk within the workforce under my authority. And I strongly encourage other New Mexico government agencies and private sector employers to consider doing the same.

“I have absolutely zero appetite for another unnecessary surge of infections, hospitalizations and death,” the governor added. “This isn’t a debate. The vaccines are safe, and they work. Misinformation to the contrary will lead to illness and death – not to mention full hospitals and economic disruption.”

Lujan added, “If you are eligible to be vaccinated and choosing not to, you are giving the virus an opportunity to mutate and spread. Please do not jeopardize anyone’s life, anyone’s livelihood or our state’s economic recovery. Get vaccinated.”

New Mexicans can schedule their vaccinations at VaccineNM.org.