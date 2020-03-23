Gov. Lujan Grisham to announce ‘stay at home’ instruction for New Mexico residents

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and other state officials will be giving an update on COVID-19 in New Mexico Monday at 3 p.m. MT. She is expected to make an announcement regarding a statewide “stay-at-home” instruction.
