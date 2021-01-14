Gov. Lujan Grisham, state officials provide update on COVID-19

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and state officials hosted a remote news conference at 3 p.m. on Thursday, January 14 to provide an update on COVID-19 in New Mexico.

The New Mexico Department of Health announced on Wednesday that the first case of the B117 coronavirus variant has been identified in New Mexico. NMDOH reports that a man in his 60s has the B117 variant and that he traveled to the UK in December.

Health officials say the man is recovering from very mild illness and doesn’t require hospitalization. No close contacts have been identified in New Mexico.

Also on Wednesday, NMDOH announced the updated COVID-19 map that shows two New Mexico counties are now out of the red level. Harding County is now designated as green and has had no cases in the last two weeks.

This means that the county’s restrictions are greatly eased. Union County is now in the yellow level.