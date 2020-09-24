Gov. Lujan Grisham, state officials give update on COVID-19 response

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and New Mexico officials held a news conference on Thursday, Sept. 24 to provide an update on the state’s COVID-19 response in addition to fall election preparations.

The New Mexico executive order that requires individuals coming from high-risk states to quarantine was updated on Wednesday. Colorado, Oregon, and Rhode Island have been added to the list of high-risk states as of Sept. 23 while Michigan and Hawaii moved from high-risk to low-risk according to their rolling positivity and test rates.

As of Sept. 23, the list of high-risk states includes the following: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

During the governor’s last coronavirus news conference, the public health order was updated to permit visits to pumpkin patches. Also, youth sports practice is now allowed with no more than 10 in a group, camping for New Mexico residents is open at state parks starting October 1, and ice skating rinks for hockey and figure skating lessons and swimming pools are now permitted.

Masks must be worn in all instances and groups are limited to no more than 10 individuals. The updated public health order is to remain in effect through mid-October. The governor’s administration is expected to provide additional guidance for fall activities such as corn mazes and haunted houses.