SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the office of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced she signed an executive order protecting access to reproductive health care services in New Mexico on Monday.

According to a release from the office of Gov. Lujan Grisham, protecting medical providers from attempts at legal retribution and establishing that New Mexico will not entertain extradition attempts from other states relating to receiving or performing reproductive services.

“Today we have once again declared that we will take every available action to protect the rights and access to health care of anyone in New Mexico,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “As long as I am governor, abortion will continue to be legal, safe, and accessible in New Mexico.”

Officials said the executive order enacted on Monday protects health care providers from discipline due to an out-of-state resident receiving abortion services in New Mexico; makes clear that the state will not cooperate with extradition attempts from other states where criminal charges are being pursued against an individual for receiving or performing reproductive services, and prohibits state agencies from cooperating in another state’s investigation into a person or other entity for receiving or delivering reproductive services.

Two other states, Minnesota and Massachusetts, have recently taken similar executive action.

In 2021, Gov. Lujan Grisham enacted legislation repealing an antiquated state law that would have criminalized abortion providers upon the overturning of Roe v. Wade. According to officials, this ensures continued abortion access throughout New Mexico. The governor’s statement on the U.S. Supreme Court opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization can be found here.