Gov. Lujan Grisham, New Mexico officials to provide update on COVID-19 efforts Thursday

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and New Mexico health officials are scheduled to hold a conference to provide an update to the state’s COVID-19 efforts on Thursday, July 23. Officials are expected to discuss students returning to the classroom this fall. The conference will take place at 3 p.m. (4 p.m. central) KRQE News 13 will live stream the conference on this page.

In a press conference on July 9, the governor stated that if New Mexicans could not slow down the spread of the virus it would jeopardize the possibility of reopening schools. Following the governor’s announcement that contact sports would not be permitted under the revised public health order, the New Mexico Activities Association announced they would be postponing the 2020 football and soccer seasons.

On Tuesday, July 21, the governor sent out a letter to the University of New Mexico and New Mexico State University asking them to postpone fall contact sports due to the coronavirus.

