Gov. Lujan Grisham grants clemency for 19 people

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has granted clemency for 19 people convicted of crimes in the state.

The governor’s office announced Friday the first pardons of her administration and said the majority of those receiving clemency had been convicted of a non-violent offense.

Lujan Grisham’s predecessor, Republican Gov. Susana Martinez, pardoned a total of just three people during her term.

Those receiving clemency by Lujan Grisham had convictions of forgery, drug possession, burglary, larceny, issuing a worthless check and conspiracy, among others.

The office says all of the offenses were at least a decade old.