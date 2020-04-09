GOP wants mail-in ballots by request only in New Mexico

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham speaks to local party delegates at the Democratic Party preprimary convention in Pojoaque, N.M., Saturday, March 7, 2020. Candidates for open congressional and Senate seats underwent the first test of their political might as the Democratic and Republican parties of New Mexico held statewide conventions. The conventions decide the ballot order for candidates in the state’s primary election on June 2. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Legal battle lines were being drawn Wednesday in a standoff over emergency voting procedures in New Mexico as a Democrat-dominated state Supreme Court weighs alternatives to in-person voting in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

With written arguments due Wednesday, Republicans say mail-in absentee ballots should be distributed only to eligible voters who make a request ahead of the June 2 primary.

Voting rights experts say remote rural communities could easily be disenfranchised.

Across the country, major parties are girding for a state-by-state legal fight over how citizens can safely cast their ballots should the coronavirus outbreak persist through November.