GOP US Senate hopeful unveils ad, doesn’t mention Trump name

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — Former television weatherman and Republican U.S. Senate hopeful Mark Ronchetti has released a new ad with uplifting messages but doesn’t mention President Donald Trump by name.
The ad unveiled Tuesday targeting New Mexico GOP voters uses footage of the raising of the American Flag on Iwo Jima and astronauts on the moon.
The commercial comes after the Albuquerque Journal reported last week his GOP rivals criticized him for saying at a climate change event last year that he was a Republican “until the orange one.”
Ronchetti campaign manager Jeff Glassburner called opponents unelectable who “are engaging in negative attacks because they have no substance to their campaigns.”