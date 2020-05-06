GOP US Senate hopeful unveils ad, doesn’t mention Trump name

In this Oct. 5, 2006 photo, KRQE-TV Chief Meteorologist Mark Ronchetti prepares the weathercast by analyzing numbers and designing maps at the KRQE studios in Albuquerque, N.M. Ronchetti announced Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, that he is joining the race for U.S. Senate in New Mexico. Ronchetti is jumping in the contest for the GOP nomination after stepping down for his job as chief meteorologist for the CBS affiliate in Albuquerque. (Jaelyn deMaria/The Albuquerque Journal via AP)

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — Former television weatherman and Republican U.S. Senate hopeful Mark Ronchetti has released a new ad with uplifting messages but doesn’t mention President Donald Trump by name.

The ad unveiled Tuesday targeting New Mexico GOP voters uses footage of the raising of the American Flag on Iwo Jima and astronauts on the moon.

The commercial comes after the Albuquerque Journal reported last week his GOP rivals criticized him for saying at a climate change event last year that he was a Republican “until the orange one.”

Ronchetti campaign manager Jeff Glassburner called opponents unelectable who “are engaging in negative attacks because they have no substance to their campaigns.”