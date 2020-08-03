GOP US Senate hopeful blasts New Mexico virus campaign rules

In this Oct. 5, 2006 photo, KRQE-TV Chief Meteorologist Mark Ronchetti prepares the weathercast by analyzing numbers and designing maps at the KRQE studios in Albuquerque, N.M. Ronchetti announced Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, that he is joining the race for U.S. Senate in New Mexico. Ronchetti is jumping in the contest for the GOP nomination after stepping down for his job as chief meteorologist for the CBS affiliate in Albuquerque. (Jaelyn deMaria/The Albuquerque Journal via AP)

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — A Republican U.S. Senate hopeful is blasting New Mexico’s health orders, which limits public political fundraisers and traditional door-to-door campaigning.

Mark Ronchetti said Friday the Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s restrictions are violating free and are “tilting the playing field” toward Democrats, including his opponent, U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Luján.

The Democratic governor said Thursday the health orders aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19 allows for peaceful protests but not public “political organizing” by candidates.

Lujan Grisham spokeswoman Nora Sackett called Ronchetti’s criticism “nonsense” and said candidates can find other creative ways to reach voters.