GOP US House primary in New Mexico gets personal, nasty

In this Feb. 13, 2020, photo GOP U.S. House candidate Claire Chase speaks to voters in Los Lunas, N.M. Chase and two other Republican hopefuls seeking the GOP nomination to challenge Democratic U.S. Rep. Xochitl Torres Small for a key southern New Mexico seat are hitting the airwaves early. (AP Photo/Russell Contreras)

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — A candidate in a contentious Republican U.S. House primary in southern New Mexico is calling for one of her opponents to withdraw as the race turns personal and nasty.

Oil executive Claire Chase demanded Monday that former state lawmaker Yvette Herrell leave the race over accusations Herrell was pushing rumors around Chase’s first marriage.

Retired Marine and Chase supporter Jared Richardson told The Associated Press that Herrell called and told him that Chase cheated on her first husband.

Chase says the accusations are false.

Herrell denies spreading the rumors and promised to protect herself against libel.