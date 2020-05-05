GOP US House primary in New Mexico gets personal, nasty

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — A candidate in a contentious Republican U.S. House primary in southern New Mexico is calling for one of her opponents to withdraw as the race turns personal and nasty.
Oil executive Claire Chase demanded Monday that former state lawmaker Yvette Herrell leave the race over accusations Herrell was pushing rumors around Chase’s first marriage.
Retired Marine and Chase supporter Jared Richardson told The Associated Press that Herrell called and told him that Chase cheated on her first husband.
Chase says the accusations are false.
Herrell denies spreading the rumors and promised to protect herself against libel.