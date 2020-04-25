GOP US House hopefuls release mocking ads in New Mexico race

In this Feb. 13, 2020, photo, GOP U.S. House candidate Claire Chase speaks to voters in Los Lunas, N.M. Chase and two other Republican hopefuls seeking the GOP nomination to challenge Democratic U.S. Rep. Xochitl Torres Small for a key southern New Mexico seat are hitting the airwaves early. (AP Photo/Russell Contreras)

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — Two Republican candidates in a crucial U.S. House race in southern New Mexico have released dueling ads disparaging the other for being a fake supporter of President Donald Trump.

Oil executive Claire Chase and former lawmaker Yvette Herrell unveiled this week the television commercials with more than a month to go before the June 2 primary.

The Chase campaign calls Herrell a “career politician” who worked to undermine Trump’s campaign in 2016.

Herrell responded by releasing two videos — one attacking Chase over old anti-Trump Facebook posts and another seeking to highlight Herrell’s connection to the tea party.

Chase and Herrell are vying to challenge Democratic U.S. Rep. Xochitl Torres Small.