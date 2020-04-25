GOP US House hopefuls release mocking ads in New Mexico race

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — Two Republican candidates in a crucial U.S. House race in southern New Mexico have released dueling ads disparaging the other for being a fake supporter of President Donald Trump.
Oil executive Claire Chase and former lawmaker Yvette Herrell unveiled this week the television commercials with more than a month to go before the June 2 primary.
The Chase campaign calls Herrell a “career politician” who worked to undermine Trump’s campaign in 2016.
Herrell responded by releasing two videos — one attacking Chase over old anti-Trump Facebook posts and another seeking to highlight Herrell’s connection to the tea party.
Chase and Herrell are vying to challenge Democratic U.S. Rep. Xochitl Torres Small.