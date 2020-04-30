GOP US House hopefuls in New Mexico press for TV debates

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — Republican U.S. House candidates in a crucial race in southern New Mexico say they want to participate in televised and radio debates.

Oil executive Claire Chase last week issued a public challenge to her two GOP opponents to participate in a televised and radio debate ahead of the June 2 primary.

Las Cruces businessman and House candidate Chris Mathys accepted Chase’s challenge.

Former state lawmaker Yvette Herrell responded by asking for three television and three radio debates before the primary.

So far, there has been no televised debate among the Republican candidates seeking their party’s nomination to challenge Democratic U.S. Rep. Xochitl Torres Small for the traditionally Republican-leaning seat.