GOP unveils ‘diverse’ slate in move to take New Mexico House

New Mexico Republican House candidates Dinah Vargas, left, Stella Padilla, center, and Audrey Trujillo, right, pray on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, before the GOP press conference in Albuquerque, N.M. Republicans introduced Wednesday a diverse slate of candidates they hope will flip the Democratic-controlled New Mexico House amid rural angry over a new red-flag gun law and uncertainty over oil prices. (AP Photo/Russell Contreras)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Republicans have introduced a slate of candidates they hope will flip the Democratic-controlled New Mexico House amid rural anger over a new red-flag gun law and uncertainty over oil prices.

Republican Party of New Mexico chairman Steve Pearce said Wednesday the party will run 113 candidates in 101 races during the June primary and will challenge many Democratic House and Senate members.

He says nearly half of the slate is women, and it also includes Native American and Latino candidates.

Republicans have been aggressively seeking inroads in New Mexico’s Hispanic and Native American communities since the 2018 election when Democrats won the governorship and expanded their majority in the state House.