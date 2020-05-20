GOP Senate hopeful in ad blasts foe for anti-Trump remarks

FILE – In this Nov. 20, 2019 file photo, Republican Elisa Martinez speaks to supporters in Albuquerque, N.M., after she announced she will seek the GOP nomination for an open U.S. Senate seat in New Mexico. The Latina Republican and member of the Navajo Nation is part of the Republican Party of New Mexico’s most diverse set of candidates running in the state primaries in its history. (AP Photo/Russell Contreras, File)

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — A Republican U.S. Senate hopeful in New Mexico is blasting one of her opponents in an ad over his previous critical comments about President Donald Trump.

Elisa Martinez released Tuesday a new commercial that attacks former television weatherman Mark Ronchetti saying at a climate change event last year that he was a Republican “until the orange one,” referring to the president.

The Martinez ad comes after Rochetti released his own set of commercials with uplifting messages and promises that America’s best days “are ahead of us.”

In his commercials, Ronchetti said he supports Trump’s policies around China and the U.S.-Mexico border wall.