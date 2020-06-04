GOP House race drags on after vote-counting board walks out

Democratic congressional candidate Teresa Leger Fernandez, in the blue mask, cheers on supporters at a polling station Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in Santa Fe, N.M. Fernandez was flanked by her three sons, left to right, Alisandro, Dario and Abelino. The sign she holds, “Ahora es cuando,” is Spanish for “Now is the time.” (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A Republican congressional primary remained undecided as local election regulators in northern New mexico tallied a deluge of absentee ballots.

Vote tabulation was stretching into a third day on Thursday in Santa Fe County, as three Republicans competed for the 3rd Congressional District nomination and the chance to succeed U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Lujan as he runs for U.S. Senate.

The GOP contenders are Navajo Nation member Karen Evette Bedonie of Mexican Springs, environmental engineer Alexis Johnson of Santa Fe and former Santa Fe County commissioner Harry Montoya.

The race has been complicated by complaints of unsent absentee ballots and polling stations closed due to COVID-19.