GOP House hopefuls in New Mexico tout Trump love in debates

In this Feb. 13, 2020, photo, GOP U.S. House candidate Claire Chase speaks to voters in Los Lunas, N.M. Chase and two other Republican hopefuls seeking the GOP nomination to challenge Democratic U.S. Rep. Xochitl Torres Small for a key southern New Mexico seat are hitting the airwaves early. (AP Photo/Russell Contreras)

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — Republican candidates in a crucial U.S. House race in southern New Mexico are touting their love of President Donald Trump but little else.

Three GOP hopefuls vying to challenge Democratic U.S. Rep. Xochitl Torres Small of Las Cruces repeated in debates this week their unconditional support of Trump and stuck to popular Republican themes of gun rights, oil consumption and building a border wall.

Former state lawmaker Yvette Herrell, oil executive Claire Chase and Las Cruces businessman Chris Mathys participated in forums where they stayed away from offering any new bold proposals and instead tried to portray themselves as Trump’s staunchest ally.