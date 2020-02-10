GOP House hopeful in New Mexico to launch 6-figure TV blitz

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A Republican candidate for a crucial U.S. House seat in New Mexico is launching a television advertisement blitz.

Oil executive Claire Chase is scheduled Tuesday to release her first ad aimed at positioning herself as a political outsider and an avid anti-abortion activist.

Another ad will highlight Chase’s stance on border issues.

Chase is seeking the Republican nomination to challenge Democratic U.S. Rep. Xochitl Torres Small for a seat that represents southern New Mexico.

Torres won the Republican-leaning seat in 2018 by less than 3,000 votes.

Chase’s six-figure ad buy comes less than a month before the New Mexico Republican Convention.