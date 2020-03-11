GOP hopeful: Republican Congress showed ‘lack of leadership’

FILE – In this Dec. 18, 2019, file photo, Republican U.S. House hopeful Yvette Herrell of New Mexico waits for a news conference in Albuquerque, N.M. A March 2016 email from Herrell asked fellow Republican state legislators if they were interested in supporting U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz for president and if they would like to sign an attached endorsement card. (AP Photo/Russell Contreras, File)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A Republican U.S. House candidate in a crucial New Mexico race says the GOP-controlled Congress and the Trump Administration showed a “lack of leadership” during President Donald Trump’s first two years in office.

Former state lawmaker Yvette Herrell told conservative podcast host Daniel Horowitz this week she felt GOP leaders in the House and Senate could have done more to push a conservative agenda from 2017 and 2018.

She also faulted the Trump administration for failing to tackle issues that “could have been put to bed.”

Herrell later praised Trump for “fighting Republicans.”

A campaign manager for Claire Chase, a Herrell GOP primary opponent, says Herrell’s comments make her sound like Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.