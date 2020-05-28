GOP contest for US House seat in New Mexico limps to end

In this Feb. 13, 2020, photo, GOP U.S. House candidate Claire Chase speaks to voters in Los Lunas, N.M. Chase and two other Republican hopefuls seeking the GOP nomination to challenge Democratic U.S. Rep. Xochitl Torres Small for a key southern New Mexico seat are hitting the airwaves early. (AP Photo/Russell Contreras)

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — GOP voters in New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District will finally decide Tuesday which Republican will challenge Democratic U.S. Rep. Xochitl Torres Small.

Oil executive Claire Chase, former state lawmaker Yvette Herrell and Las Cruces businessman Chris Mathys are vying for the GOP nomination amid a divided Republican Party of New Mexico.

The primary campaign has been marred by personal attacks, dark money attack ads and claims over who’s the most stalwart supporter of President Donald Trump.

Herrell and Chase have exchanged the most punches, accusing the other of being a closeted “never Trumper.”

Candidates also have avoided offering any bold proposals to tackle issues like poverty in one of the nation’s poorest congressional districts.