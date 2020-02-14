GOP candidate shoots red flag to oppose New Mexico bill

New Mexico

by: Associated Press

In this undated photo provided by Claire Chase for Congress, Claire Chase, a Republican candidate for U.S. House in southern New Mexico, shoots at a “red flag” in an online campaign ad shot in Caprock, N.M. to protest a state proposed red-flag gun law. (Claire Chase for Congress via AP)

CAPROCK, N.M. (AP) — A Republican U.S. House candidate in southern New Mexico has released an ad where she shoots a red flag to protest a state gun control proposal.

Claire Chase on Thursday unveiled the online video where she challenges “Santa Fe liberals” to come and take her firearm.

She then shoots a red flag to show her displeasure with a proposed red-flag gun law.

A bill heading to the governor’s desk would allow law enforcement to petition a court for the temporary surrender of guns by people who appear to pose a danger to themselves or others.

Conservatives and gun-rights advocates say the measure is unconstitutional. 

