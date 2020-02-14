GOP candidate shoots red flag to oppose New Mexico bill

CAPROCK, N.M. (AP) — A Republican U.S. House candidate in southern New Mexico has released an ad where she shoots a red flag to protest a state gun control proposal.
Claire Chase on Thursday unveiled the online video where she challenges “Santa Fe liberals” to come and take her firearm.
She then shoots a red flag to show her displeasure with a proposed red-flag gun law.
A bill heading to the governor’s desk would allow law enforcement to petition a court for the temporary surrender of guns by people who appear to pose a danger to themselves or others.
Conservatives and gun-rights advocates say the measure is unconstitutional.