Ghislaine Maxwell seeks jail release in Epstein abuse case

Ghislaine Maxwell attends day 1 of the 4th Annual WIE Symposium at Center 548 on September 20, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers of a close associate of Jeffrey Epstein say she’s been made a scapegoat in a federal sex abuse case and should be released from jail.

British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell is being held in New York City without bail on charges she helped Epstein recruit young women and girls so he could sexually exploit them.

Her lawyers are asking a judge in court papers filed Friday to release her to home confinement while she awaits trial.

The U.S. Attorney’s office in Manhattan declined comment on Friday.

The 58-year-old Maxwell has denied any wrongdoing.