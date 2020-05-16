Genetic analysis helps police make arrest in Santa Fe death

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Santa Fe police say genetic analysis of DNA evidence from the 2018 fatal shooting of a man in his backyard helped crack the case.

Police said they arrested 26-year-old Joseph Jones in the killing of 52-year-old Robert Romero, who was believed to have gotten into altercation with an assailant who then fled.

Police initially had no suspect or motive but investigators then submitted the DNA sample to a lab that created a genetic genealogy analysis that led to three possible matches.

Deputy Police Chief Paul Joye said investigators then investigated further and identified Jones as a suspect.

Online court records didn’t list a defense attorney for Jones who could comment on the allegations.