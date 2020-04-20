Gallup high school gym to reopen as coronavirus hospital

GALLUP, N.M. (Gallup Independent) — A federal agency says a high school in Gallup will reopen its gym as a 60-bed alternative care facility to help hospitals treat an increasing number of coronavirus patients.

The Gallup Independent reports that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers expects to turn over the keys to Miyamura High School to local and state health officials on Monday, about two weeks after construction began.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham first announced that the high school was selected as the site for an auxiliary hospital on April 3.

The first patients with COVID-19 may be admitted as early as April 25.

State health officials say New Mexico had at least 53 reported deaths and over 1,798 reported coronavirus patients as of Saturday afternoon.