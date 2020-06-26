Fund of up to $630 million for Jeffrey Epstein victims opens

FILE – This March 28, 2017, file photo, provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry, shows Jeffrey Epstein. Federal prosecutors said Thursday Jan. 9, 2020, that jailhouse video no longer exists of the area around Jeffrey Epstein’s jail cell on a day he survived an apparent suicide attempt. (New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — A fund of up to $630 million set up for victims of the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein is open for business.

The fund’s administrator said Thursday that well over 70 women who say they were abused by Epstein when they were as young as 14 were expected to apply.

Administrator Jordana Feldman says the women will be applying for a cut of his estate.

A judge in the Virgin Islands approved the fund this month.

It compensates women abused by Epstein before New York federal prosecutors charged him last year with sex trafficking of women and girls in the early 2000s.

He’d already been convicted of charges in Florida state court over a decade ago.

The 66-year-old Epstein killed himself while awaiting trial in a Manhattan lockup last year.