Friday night Clovis shooting leaves one person dead, others with life threatening injuries

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — A Friday night shooting in the area of South Martin Luther King Boulevard and Hagerman Avenue in Clovis leaves one person dead and an unknown number of victims with life threatening injuries.

The Clovis Police Department said at around 11:16 p.m. Friday night, CPD dispatch received a 911 call from a person who said they were being shot at. As the call went on, the caller told dispatch they had been shot and were in the Grand Street and Martin Luther King Boulevard area.

CPD officers responded to the area and found a black Mercedes 350 in the area of South Upsilon Street and Hagerman Avenue. CPD said the Mercedes hit a power pole and sheared it from the ground. An unknown number of injured people were transported to Plains Regional Medical Center with life threatening injuries. A second vehicle associated with the Mercedes fled the scene and took a gunshot victim to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

CPD added that one of the passengers in the Mercedes later died.

In a media release, CPD said the scene on MLK Boulevard showed multiple gunshots had been discharged.

The CPD Special Operations Unit and Crash Team are investigating the incident as a homicide. CPD said no information about the victims will be made available at this time due to ages and the ongoing investigation.