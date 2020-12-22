Four, including two children, die in head-on crash in Guadalupe County

GUADALUPE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – The New Mexico State Police Department reported that on Dec. 20, around noon, there was a fatal head-on crash on US Highway 54, near milepost 197 west of Vaughn, N.M. Four people, including two children, died on the scene.

Police reported that the initial investigation showed a 2003 Toyota Highlander, driven by Anna Lorena Cuellar, 42, of Colorado, was traveling southbound on US Highway 54. The Toyota attempted to pass another vehicle in the opposing northbound lane, it collided head-on into a into a 1996 Dodge Ram pickup traveling north.

After the crash, Police reported that the Toyota rolled and caught on fire.

Cuellar along with three other passengers in the Toyota, Michael Paul Marshall, 45, of Colorado, a 14-year-old girl, and a 3-year-old child sustained fatal injuries. The New Mexico State Police said they were pronounced dead on the scene by the Office of Medical Investigator.

The driver of the Dodge Ram, a 47 year old from Colorado, was reported by police as treated on scene and released by emergency medical personnel.

“Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash, and seatbelts were properly utilized.” stated the police report. “For the privacy of the family, the identity of the juvenile and child will not be released by State Police. “

The crash is reported to still be under investigation by the New Mexico State with the assistance of the New Mexico State Police Crash Reconstruction Unit.