Former spy, issues of Trump loyalty weigh in New Mexico vote

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico is deciding on final contenders in open races for a U.S. Senate seat and a congressional slot that last changed hands a dozen years ago.
The retirement of Sen. Tom Udall has thrown open a window of opportunity for U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Luján, the presumptive Democratic Senate nominee in an increasingly blue state.
Former CIA operative Valerie Plame is competing in the seven-way Democratic primary to succeed Luján in the northern 3rd Congressional District.
Other candidates have connections to Hispanic political traditions and Native American communities.