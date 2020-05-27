Former spy, issues of Trump loyalty weigh in New Mexico vote

In this March 7, 2020, photo, attorney Teresa Leger Fernandez of Santa Fe speaks to local Democratic delegates at a preprimary convention in Pojoaque, N.M. Leger Fernandez is one of seven contenders for the Democratic nomination in New Mexico’s June 2 primary to succeed U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Lujan in the 3rd Congressional District as he runs for the U.S. Senate. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico is deciding on final contenders in open races for a U.S. Senate seat and a congressional slot that last changed hands a dozen years ago.

The retirement of Sen. Tom Udall has thrown open a window of opportunity for U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Luján, the presumptive Democratic Senate nominee in an increasingly blue state.

Former CIA operative Valerie Plame is competing in the seven-way Democratic primary to succeed Luján in the northern 3rd Congressional District.

Other candidates have connections to Hispanic political traditions and Native American communities.