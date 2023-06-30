ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from the US Attorney’s Office for the District of New Mexico, a former priest at churches in both Santa Fe and Raton was indicted after allegedly using text messages to “coerce and entice” a child into sexual activity.

Officials with the New Mexico DA’s Office and the FBI said that 61-year-old Daniel Balizan of Springer was arrested “on criminal charges of coercion and enticement of a minor, related to his alleged persuasion, inducement, enticement, or coercion of a child under the age of 18 years of age to engage in sexual activity.”

Balizan was a priest at Santa Maria de la Paz Catholic Church in Santa Fe and St. Patrick’s-St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Raton, according to officials, as well as others over a 33-year career from 1989 to 2022. He was also a member of the Our Lady of Guadalupe parish in Clovis from 1994 to 2000.

A timeline of Balizan’s assignments from 1989 to 2022.

The indictment contends that Balizan allegedly “knowingly persuaded, induced, enticed and coerced” a child from August through September in 2012. If convicted, he could face anywhere from 10 years up to life in prison.

“Abusing children under the veil of religious authority is an attack on the faith itself,” said U.S. Attorney Alexander M.M. Uballez. “I am humbled by the bravery of John Doe. With our partners, we will vigorously pursue justice for him and all of our children.”

The investigation into Balizan was done through a collaboration between the Santa Fe Resident Agency of the FBI Albuquerque Field Office, the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office and the New Mexico Regional Computer Forensic Laboratory, according to officials.

“Balizan is being prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Justice Department to combat the epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse,” said the US Attorney’s Office, “Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and DOJ’s Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.”

As Balizan’s case continues, officials said that people can provide further information related to his contact with minors by calling the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or submitting a tip online. Further information about Project Safe Childhood can be found here.