Former Roosevelt County Deputy Christopher McCasland found guilty

PORTALES, N.M. — (KAMR/KCIT) Former Roosevelt County Deputy Christopher McCasland was found guilty of being in possession of stolen property, Ninth Judicial District Attorney Andrea Reeb announced.

District Judge Drew D. Tatum handed down the verdict. The DA office said the charge, which was a petty misdemeanor, was tried before the court on Monday, Feb. 15.

Officials said the charges arose from a New Mexico State Police investigation involving multiple burglaries that occurred in Angel Fire, New Mexico in 2014.

The DA’s office said evidence showed that McCasland, who was employed at the Angel Fire Police Department at the time, took part in the theft and took the report on the burglary.

The 8th Judicial District Attorney’s Office in Colfax County charged McCasland with committing a burglary in Colfax County, but officials said those charges were dismissed due to the statute of limitations.

McCasland was charged by DA Reeb’s office with being in possession of the property on July 9, 2020 when it was found, officials said.

McCasland was initially charged with a felony until the value of the six year old property was found to be less than $250 in value, according to a press release.

Officials said property is determined by what the items are worth on the day the property was located.

According to the DA’s office, sentencing will be set on a later date. McCasland faces up to six months in jail and a $500 fine for the conviction.