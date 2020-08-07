Former Portales Sheriff’s Deputy Indicted Today

PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Roosevelt County Grand Jury has indicted former Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Deputy Christopher F. McCasland on the charge of Receiving Stolen Property (over $500, but not more than $2,500), a fourth-degree felony.

The charge stemmed from a search warrant executed in July, 2020, by New Mexico State Police, of McCasland’s Portales residence.

Located at the residence were multiple items that had been stolen from Colfax County. Investigation by the New Mexico State Police revealed that McCasland had been a law enforcement officer in Colfax at the time and had even taken the report on the burglary where the property was stolen.

McCasland is no longer with the Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Department. Additional investigation by the New Mexico State Police into activity in Colfax County continues.

McCasland will be summoned into District Court for an arraignment on the indictment within two weeks.

More from MyHighPlains.com: