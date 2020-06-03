Former New Mexico police chief to lead Montpelier police

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A former police chief from New Mexico will become the new chief of police of Vermont’s capital city.

The Montpelier city manager announced Wednesday that 44-year-old Brian Peete will start on June 15.

He will work alongside retiring Montpelier Police Chief Anthony Facos and officially assume the new position on July 1.

The 44-year-old Peete comes to Vermont from Alamogordo, New Mexico, where he served as the city’s police chief.  

City Manager William Fraser said he left the department in a difficult resignation process.

The Alamogordo Daily News had reported Peete filed a complaint in court against the city and former city manager alleging breach of covenant of good faith and fair dealing, and violating whistleblower protections. 

