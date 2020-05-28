Former New Mexico air base becomes home for grounded planes

ROSWELL, N.M. (Albuquerque Journal) — The downturn in the commercial air travel industry has turned into a boon for a former military base in New Mexico.

The Roswell International Air Center has emerged as a major storage facility for planes that have been grounded by airlines due to age and lack of demand.

Planes have arrived from carriers including American Airlines, United Airlines and Frontier Airlines.

The Albuquerque Journal reports there are more grounded planes in Roswell now than at any point during the modern history of the former base.

The commercial air travel industry has been hard hit as people stayed home to curb the spread of the coronavirus.