Former Lujan Grisham intern arrested in GOP vandalism case

Spray painted words “still traitors” are shown on the front of the headquarters of the Republican Party of New Mexico in Albuquerque, N.M., on Monday Feb. 10, 2020. The party says video footage shows a man early Saturday tagging the building. (AP Photo/Russell Contreras)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A former congressional intern to Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham while she was a U.S. congresswoman has been arrested in connection with vandalism at the headquarters of the Republican Party of New Mexico.

Court documents show Cameron Chase McCall was arrested Wednesday and charged with criminal damage to property.

Video footage showed a man early Saturday morning spray-paint the words “still traitors” on the building.

McCall’s attorney said her client didn’t do what he’s accused of doing, and the case was poorly investigated.

Lujan Grisham spokesman Tripp Stelnicki condemned the vandalism.

