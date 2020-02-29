Former Clovis High School coach pleads guilty to Larceny

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — A former Clovis High School football coach has pleaded guilty to Larceny.

John Roanhaus made the plea earlier this month.

He was charged after he was caught on camera back in October taking money from a player’s wallet in the locker room at a high school in Gallup.

He was sentenced to 90 days supervised release.

More from MyHighPlains.com: