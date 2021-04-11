Former Clovis City Manager Joe Thomas passes away at 70

by: Roushell Hamilton Jr.

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Former Clovis City Manager Joe Thomas has died. According to the Muffley Funeral Home in Clovis, Thomas, 70, served in various city administrative positions over his 43 year career, including law enforcement and public works.

According to his obituary, Thomas was born on October 10, 1950, in Tucumcari, and had a passion for firearms and hunting.

Thomas is survived by his wife Mearl, and two daughters, T’Mara and Brandi, Muffley officials said.

Services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Central Baptist Church in Clovis.

