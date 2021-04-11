Former Clovis City Manager Joe Thomas dies at 70

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Former Clovis City Manager Joe Thomas has died, officials said. Thomas, 70, served in various city administrative positions, including the Clovis Police Department, and his last 11 years in the City Manager position before his 2015 retirement.

Thomas was born on October 10, 1950, in Tucumcari, and went to Clovis to join the police department, officials said. He went from working as a uniform officer to become one of the first medical investigators for CPD, then served as assistant chief and interim chief before moving onto city administration. Thomas was the Assistant City Manager and Public Works Director before taking over as City Manager.

“He’s a person of great knowledge,” said former City Manager Ray Mondragon. “People loved him. In the 30-plus years, I’ve never heard Joe raise his voice or really throw a tantrum or get ticked off. He was always the one that was calming others like me.”

Thomas is survived by his wife Mearl, and two daughters, T’Mara and Brandi. officials said.

“He was a great dad,” Brandi said. “I don’t even know the real words. He supported everything we did. Mistakes we made were more lessons than consequences. He was the rock to our foundation.”

Services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday at Central Baptist Church in Clovis.