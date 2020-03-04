Former CFO gets 20-year sentence in guardianship fraud case

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The former chief financial officer of a now-defunct New Mexico nonprofit that provided guardianship services is going to prison.

That’s in an $11 million fraud scheme case in which one co–defendant awaits sentencing and two others are now fugitives on the run.

A federal judge in Santa Fe sentenced 64-year-old Sharon Moore to 20 years in prison on Monday.

The judge issued arrest warrants for 73-year-old Susan Harris and 58-year-old William Harris after the Albuquerque married couple failed to appear for sentencing.

Their son, Craig M. Young, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty in November.

Prosecutors say the defendants used client funds to finance a lavish personal lifestyle that included luxury vacations, and upscale homes and vehicles.