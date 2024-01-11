ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Manny Gonzales, former Bernalillo County Sheriff, officially launched his candidacy for the U.S. Senate and his switch in party affiliation to the Republican Party.

According to officials with his campaign, Gonzales “stands with a commitment to public safety and the betterment of the community.”

“I’m honored to embark on this journey to serve New Mexico in a different capacity, one that allows me to continue fighting for the safety and prosperity of our communities,” Gonzales said. “My decision to run for the U.S. Senate under the Republican banner stems from a deep conviction that our state needs practical, common-sense solutions, not partisan rhetoric.”

Officials with Gonzales’ campaign also stated his switch to the Republican Party was based on the alignment of his values to the Democratic Party values regarding safety. Gonzales is also a retired marine and served before becoming Sheriff of Bernalillo County, according to officials with his campaign.

“The national Democratic Party’s divergence from the values that resonate with our local community has led me to reevaluate my alignment,” said Gonzales. “The radical elements within the national Democratic Party have strayed from common-sense governance, promoting chaos over order and undermining the safety of our neighborhoods.”

Those looking for information on Gonzales’ campaign are encouraged to visit his website.