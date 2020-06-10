Former Albuquerque detectives file whisteblower lawsuit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (Albuquerque Journal) — A whistleblower lawsuit filed by former New Mexico police detectives says they were retaliated against for repeatedly raising concerns about the operation of their department’s sex crimes unit.

The Albuquerque Journal reported the lawsuit was filed in 2nd Judicial District Court by former Albuquerque Police Department detectives Mandi Abernathy, Sally Dyer and Teresa Romero.

Their lawsuit says the sex crimes unit leadership undermined the investigation and prosecution of serial rapists and failed to train newer detectives on how to investigate complex and sensitive cases.

The lawsuit also alleges mishandling of their work and assignments or mistreatment by a superior.