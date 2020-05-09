Forest official cites rising risk of human-caused wildfires

TAOS, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico national forest’s top administrator says there’s an elevated risk of human-caused wildfires due to drying conditions and some visitors’ negligence.

Carson National Forest Supervisor James Duran said there’s a high fire danger in the 2,340-square-mile forest as it is visited by many people weary of staying at home during the coronavirus outbreak.

Duran said that has fire managers concerned about an early start to this year’s fire season.

Duran says patrols last weekend reported crowding in day-use sites and disbursed camping sites in violation of state public health orders on mass gatherings and social distancing.

The forest remains open but its developed campgrounds are closed and campfires and use of charcoal grills are prohibited.