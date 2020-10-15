Fmr. Clovis Police officer found guilty of Embezzlement, Tampering with Evidence

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Former Clovis Police officer Francisco Hernandez, 34, was found guilty of two petty misdemeanors: Embezzlement $250 or Less and Tampering with Evidence.

In December 2019, the Clovis Police evidence technician told Capt. Roman Romero about discrepancies with the evidence Hernandez reported. Cash was later found in Hernandez’s desk.

After an investigation by the department, it was found that Hernandez took the cash from someone during an arrest but it was never logged into evidence or returned to its owner. Officials said Hernandez placed the cash in his desk drawer and eventually spent the money.

Hernandez was sentenced to 364 days, which was suspended in favor of supervised probation.

