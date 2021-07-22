Flags set to half-staff, mourning New Mexico firefighter killed in ‘horrific incident’

Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham speaks following the end of New Mexico’s annual legislative session on Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Santa Fe, New Mexico. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)

SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – Flags in New Mexico have been order to half-staff by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in mourning for Sierra County volunteer firefighter Janet Tracy, who was killed Tuesday in an apparent accident on duty.

The New Mexico State Police said that Tracy, 59, was aiding a crash victim south of Truth or Consequences on Tuesday afternoon when she was struck by a fire apparatus driven by a fellow volunteer. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

“I’m shaken by this horrific incident,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “Volunteer firefighters are an essential component of the health and safety of so many New Mexico communities. The work they do is selfless and often life-saving. Janet Tracy was a New Mexican who stepped up to serve her community – and we are grateful to her for her service and to those like her, answering the call of service in towns and villages all throughout New Mexico, every single day. My prayers are with her wife, Anita, and their children.”

Flags are ordered to half-staff beginning Friday, July 23, through sundown Sunday, July 25, to correspond with a planned funeral procession in Sierra County.