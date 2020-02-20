Flags ordered at half-staff for fallen New Mexico soldier

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has ordered flags to fly at half-staff Friday in honor of a New Mexico soldier who was killed in eastern Afghanistan.

The U.S. Department of Defense identified 28-year-old Sgt. 1st Class Antonio Rey Rodriguez of Las Cruces as one of two servicemen who died during a combat operation earlier this month.

Rodriguez was assigned to 3rd Battalion, 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida.

The governor said Rodriguez had distinguished himself as a soldier through 10 deployments in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel in Afghanistan.